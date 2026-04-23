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Venice police arrest man accused of urinating on merchandise causing $540 in damage

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Published  April 23, 2026 12:43pm EDT
Venice
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Venice Police Department

The Brief

    • A 23-year-old man is accused of urinating on merchandise inside a Venice store.
    • Police said they arrested Dusten Yarger in connection with the incident, which caused $540 in damage.
    • Yarger has been charged with criminal mischief.

VENICE, Fla. - A man accused of damaging more than $500 worth of merchandise by urinating on it earlier this month has been arrested.

The backstory:

Police said a man walked into a business on W. Venice Avenue on April 4 around 4:40 p.m., walked to the back of the store and urinated on merchandise.

Yarger has been charged with criminal mischief.

Dig deeper:

Venice police say a tip from the public led them to 23-year-old Dusten Yarger who was arrested on Thursday morning.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, VPD wrote, "The Venice Police Department thanks the community for their assistance in this case."

The Source: This article was written with information posted by the Venice Police Department on social media and previous FOX 13 News reports.

VeniceCrime and Public Safety