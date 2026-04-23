Venice police arrest man accused of urinating on merchandise causing $540 in damage
VENICE, Fla. - A man accused of damaging more than $500 worth of merchandise by urinating on it earlier this month has been arrested.
The backstory:
Police said a man walked into a business on W. Venice Avenue on April 4 around 4:40 p.m., walked to the back of the store and urinated on merchandise.
Yarger has been charged with criminal mischief.
Dig deeper:
Venice police say a tip from the public led them to 23-year-old Dusten Yarger who was arrested on Thursday morning.
What they're saying:
In a post on social media, VPD wrote, "The Venice Police Department thanks the community for their assistance in this case."
The Source: This article was written with information posted by the Venice Police Department on social media and previous FOX 13 News reports.