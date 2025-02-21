Expand / Collapse search

Missing Hernando County teen found safe

By
Updated  February 21, 2025 10:53am EST
Hernando County
FOX 13 News

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says a missing teenage boy has been found and is safe.

No further details were released.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Hernando CountyMissing Persons