Hernando deputy quits after being accused of stealing money from police organization

A former Hernando County deputy is on the other side of a criminal investigation.

Earlier this month, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 164 because it suspected that its treasurer, 45-year-old Bruce Nichols, was using FOP credit and debit cards for personal use.

The day after the FOP requested a criminal investigation, HCSO said Nichols resigned from the sheriff’s office. He is also no longer the treasurer of FOP.

"Despite Nichols having a career marked with significant achievements, we can assure the victim organization and the public, the investigation will be thorough and complete," Sheriff Al Nienhuis said. "It is our hope that the investigation will either definitively exonerate Nichols or provide the State Attorney with a prosecutable case that will allow the victim organization to obtain justice."

Nichols has been employed by the sheriff’s office since Nov. 2006.

