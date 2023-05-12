Hernando teacher arrested after pushing colleague during heated argument, investigators say

article

A Hernando County High School teacher is facing felony battery charges after deputies say a heated argument with a fellow educator turned physical Friday morning.

According to investigators, Michael Anthony DeJesus was talking with another teacher around 7:15 a.m. in a campus classroom at Central High School when the conversation became heated.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, DeJesus yelled at the victim to "Get the **** out of my room."

Investigators say DeJesus then aggressively walked over to the victim and pushed her with two hands in the upper chest area, causing her to step back two to three feet.

Deputies say the incident was captured on school security footage and was witnessed by two other staff members.

READ: Hernando County to use A.I. to detect school shooting threats

The school resource officer was notified of the altercation and met with the victim.

However, investigators say DeJesus went home before deputies were called. They went to his home and said he admitted to pushing the victim because he was upset with her.

DeJesus was arrested for felony battery.

The Hernando County School District is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.