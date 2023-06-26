Hernando toddler dies days after nearly drowning in ‘tragic accident’, deputies say

A child who was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition after nearly drowning in a swimming pool in Hernando County last week has died.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called 911 around 4:15 p.m. saying a neighbor told her that a child had just drowned at a home on Deltona Boulevard.

Deputies say the 911 caller happened to be a nurse, and she rushed to the home while on the phone and took over CPR on the girl until fire rescue crews arrived.

HCSO says crews continued performing life-saving measures on the child and took her to Oak Hill Hospital.

She was later taken to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, due to her critical condition and passed away on Sunday.

Deputies say the incident appears to be nothing more than a tragic accident, but the case remains under investigation.



