‘He’s a miracle’: Pregnant woman grateful baby is healthy after being admitted to ICU for COVID-19

The CDC released new guidance for pregnant women this week, urging them to get vaccinated for COVID-19. According to the agency, the risks of a COVID-19 infection for an expectant mother or unborn child far outweigh the risks of the vaccine.

Aimee Parker Brito, a former Auburndale firefighter-turned-local celebrity in St. Augustine, is nearly 27 weeks pregnant and she found out first-hand how devastating the virus can be for a pregnant woman.

"I was in ICU from July 28 until [August 10]," Brito told FOX 13. "It's a blessing for me to be able to talk to you right now. Honestly, I couldn't talk to my family. I couldn't even have the strength to pick up my phone and look at a text."

Brito, who goes by "Lady Red McGill" in her pirate krewe in the St. Augustine area, said, even as her oxygen level dropped, some doctors were initially hesitant to admit her into the ICU and directly treat the virus.

"My O.B. was terrified for me because they were it was like they were putting me off because I was pregnant and they were scared to do anything," she shared.

When she was finally admitted into an ICU, Brito made a difficult decision.

"I actually refused to be intubated even though I probably needed it. I was trying with every ounce of strength I had left in me to keep this baby right where he was at," she said, adding she feels fortunate she didn't have to deliver the baby pre-term. "He's a miracle and he's doing wonderfully. I can't believe how wonderful he's doing. I'm so thankful."

Brito's condition finally turned the corner on her birthday, August 8.

A new mother from the Melbourne area, however, wasn't as fortunate and recently died with COVID-19 days after giving birth and taking photos with her newborn.

"It just mirrored so closely to what I was going through it and hit so close to home," Brito said, adding that situation made her want to share her story too. "I want to shout it from the rooftops that this really is bad. COVID is bad. It doesn't hit everybody bad, but it's bad when it hits you. And it is not pretty, but you can fight it."

Brito said she has Lupus and her pregnancy is considered high-risk. She told FOX 13 that, at the time her doctors were discussing the vaccine, they advised her against getting vaccinated.

But the new CDC guidance is directed at almost all expectant women, along with those who are thinking about getting pregnant and others who are breastfeeding.

"There's something special about the delta variant that makes it more dangerous for all of us, but especially, it seems, for pregnant moms. And that is it's about a thousand times more virulent," said Dr. Jay Wolfson, with USF Health. "All pregnant women should consult with and work with their obstetricians during the course of their pregnancy, especially if they have high risks."

According to the CDC, pregnancy is among the conditions that increase the risk of serious illness in COVID-19 patients. The vaccine, however, will not increase the risk of miscarriage, the agency said.

