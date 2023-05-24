High School senior sets new GPA record at Plant City High School

Graduating senior Tina Kumar, 18, is a new record holder at Plant City High School, not in a sport, but in Grade Point Average.

"I was Valedictorian of my class with an 11.0 GPA, so I was ranked number one."

Number one, or really any number, seems to come easy to Tina. She's liked numbers since she was a little girl.

"It was always math and science for me," she says, "I took AP Chemistry, Pre-Calculous, and Calculous. Those are classes I genuinely enjoy taking."

Her 11.0 GPA is the highest in the history of Plant City High School. However, she's not the first Kumar to post big numbers here.

Tina recognized by her school for earning Valedictorian honors

Tina's older sisters Simran and Monica scored 9.64 and 8.03 GPA's respectively. Both were Valedictorians. Another older sister, Sarina, graduated near the top of her class.

The sisters all like math.

"Our dad was an engineer," laughs Monica. "I always tell my family, one plus one is two. There is no other option," smiles Daljit Kumar, who also graduated at the top of his class in India.

Tina's 11.0 GPA is tops, but she says her sisters helped her along the way.

"My goal was never just to beat my sisters," says Tina. "It was for me to see what I could do."

She plans to follow in her sisters' footsteps and attend USF. They all are either planning to, or already work in the healthcare field.

"I would like to work in healthcare administration and make it easier for people to get healthcare. I want to help people," says Tina.

"I'm very proud of them," says Daljit. "I'm so happy with them."

Only a dad can do the math that makes them all number one.