Pinellas County school bus drivers may soon be among highest paid in Bay Area

After years of bus driver shortages, the Pinellas County School Board is expected to approve a proposal that would raise bus driver salaries between 10 and 20 percent.

The contract negotiated with the Florida Public Services Union would bring starting pay for Pinellas County school bus drivers from $16.25 per hour up to $19.79 per hour. More experienced drivers would start earning $21.75 an hour.

The raises would make Pinellas County school bus drivers some of the highest paid in the Bay Area, second only to drivers in Sarasota County, who make $25 an hour.

The pay raise will also put Pinellas County drivers well above neighboring Hillsborough County, which currently pays just over $16 an hour to its drivers.

The school bus driver shortage isn’t unique to the Bay Area. Nationwide, school districts are grappling with a shortage of workers who want the job.

For years, Tampa-area schools have struggled to address the issue, which leads to chronic problems of kids arriving late at school and returning home late at the end of the day.

Pinellas says it’s been unable to fill about 60 bus drivers’ positions for the 2022-23 school year, despite offering hiring bonuses of up to $2,000 to try to bring in more drivers.

For the second year in a row, the district eliminated bus stops, routes, and changed start times at certain schools to try to work around the shortage.

If approved on Monday morning, the new pay increases would take effect in Pinellas County immediately.