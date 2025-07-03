Higher rain chances for Bay Area on Thursday, more heavy rain possible for July 4th

The Brief More showers and storms will move through the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, with the pattern continuing on the Fourth of July. FOX 13 meteorologists say neither Thursday nor Friday will be a total washout. Rain chances are expected to gradually drop through the weekend into next week.



Showers and storms will continue moving through the Tampa Bay area in the days to come as a stalled front to our north leads to more unsettled weather.

FOX 13 meteorologists say the on-and-off pattern led to heavy rain on Wednesday in certain areas – including parts of Citrus, Hernando, Polk and Sarasota counties – but little to no rain in other spots.

Thursday forecast

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says heavier showers began moving in early Thursday, and more will approach the coast throughout the day.

It won't be a washout, according to Osterberg, but rain chances are high at 80 percent.

Will there be development in the tropics?

As of Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure a 50 percent chance of development in the next seven days. If there is any development, it would be in the western Atlantic and not the Gulf.

"At this point, what we're getting is just rain from that stalled out front to our north and the southwest wind – not tropical-related," Osterberg said.

What to expect July 4th

As for the Fourth of July, it should be a similar setup to Thursday. Osterberg says scattered showers and storms will continue with rain chances at about 70 percent.

And when it comes to outdoor plans?

"The Fourth of July is not going to be a washout," Osterberg said.

We'll see a gradual drop in rain chances through the weekend, with coverage down to 60 percent by Saturday and 50 percent on Sunday. High temperatures could get back to 90 degrees in Tampa next week.

