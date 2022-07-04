Multiple people shot during Highland Park Fourth of July parade

The Highland Park Fourth of July parade was suddenly halted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after the parade kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday, striking an unknown number of parade-goers and sending hundreds of people running for safety.

A law enforcement source tells Fox 32 News that one person was fatally shot and there are multiple other people who were wounded in the shooting.

A Chicago Sun-Times reporter saw blankets covering three bloodied bodies and five other people wounded and bloodied near the parade’s reviewing stand. Several witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired. One witness said he counted more than 20 shots.

Police were telling people: "Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here."

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was prepared to turn onto the main route when she saw people running away from the area.

"People started saying `There's a shooter, there's a shooter, there a shooter,"' Glickman told the Associated Press. "So we just ran. We just ran. It's like mass chaos down there."

She didn't hear any noises or see anyone who appeared to be injured.

"I'm so freaked out," she said. "It's just so sad."

Terrified parade-goers left behind chairs, personal belongings as they fled

As they fled the parade route on Central Street in downtown Highland Park, parade-goers left behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets as they sought cover, not knowing just what happened.

Police were patrolling the area with rifles.

Illinois State Police called it an active shooter situation and said they are assisting Highland Park Police. The public is being advised to avoid the area of Central Avenue and 2nd Street.

The parade had a heavy presence of police and fire vehicles.

The Village of Deerfield announced that in wake of the shooting, their July 4th parade has been canceled.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.