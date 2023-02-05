Hillsborough County deputies searching for deadly carjacker

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect they say stole a car after injuring the driver and shooting and killing his passenger.

According to HCSO, deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the Shell gas station located at 6605 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of shots fired.

Deputies arriving on the scene discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say the suspect shot the passenger in the vehicle, attacked the driver, and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was quickly recovered by nearby deputies.

"Our deputies are working diligently to find the person responsible for this senseless tragedy," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The safety of this community is our top priority. Our detectives learned the shooter and victim were recent acquaintances, and while we have determined this is an isolated incident, we will not stop until this suspect is found. We are asking anyone with information on this shooting to reach out to us immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.