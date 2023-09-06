8 arrested in Highlands County after months-long investigation into fentanyl dealer

article

Eight people were arrested in Avon Park on Tuesday to cap a months-long investigation from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office and other agencies into a fentanyl dealer.

Following an operation that oversaw surveillance and undercover purchases, members of the Crime Suppression Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant at an Avon Park home on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office found a "large amount" of illegal narcotics and multiple indicators of drug sales being conducted inside the mobile home. Drugs found included 29 grams of fentanyl, 8.5 grand of oxycodone, and 155 grams of marijuana.

Among the eight people arrested was Christopher Bradley Owens, 42, who was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in oxycodone, and possession of drug paraphernalia, among several other drug charges.