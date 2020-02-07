Highlands County man charged with 300 felonies related to child porn

article

A Lake Placid man faces 300 felony charges of child pornography, deputies in Highlands County say.

Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office arrested Mark Wilson Havery, 55, on February 4. Warrants were put out for two counts of using a computer to solicit a minor and four counts of furnishing obscene material to a minor using an electronic device.

After investigators searched Harvery’s phone and electronics, he is now facing 300 felony charges, including 186 first-degree felonies, 92 second-degree felonies and 22 third-degree felonies.

All of Havery's charges include:

170 counts of possession of child pornography

47 counts of transmission of child pornography

22 counts of using a two-way device to facilitate a felony

19 counts of conspiracy to transmit child pornography

17 counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor

16 counts of exposing himself to a victim under 16

9 counts of soliciting transmission of child pornography

Havery’s bond was set at $2.8 million during first appearance.

If convicted of all charges and sentenced to the maximum for each count, he would face 7,070 years in prison.