Highlands sheriff finds missing 5-year-old in Lake Lelia; 'uncooperative' mom faces charges

Five-year-old Chance Peterkin and his mother were reported missing Thursday evening. His mother was located about two hours later, but during the search, the sheriff of Highlands County located the body of her son.

Around 6 p.m., the Highlands County Sheriff's Office received a missing-persons report for Peterkin and his 29-year-old mother, Philletta Moransit. At the time, the information they received said both were last seen around 9 a.m. when they left a home on Purcell Street on foot.

According to Moransit's affidavit, she was found naked just before 8 p.m. on the campus of South Florida State College, which was closed at that time of day. Detectives said she was refusing to cooperate with the investigation. Peterkin was not with her.

Deputies said they found some of her clothing near Lake Leila, but a search team was also sent out to Lake Glenada. Sheriff Paul Blackman was also on a boat looking for Peterkin. Around 12:20 a.m., officials said he found the young boy's body in vegetation along Lake Lelia's shoreline.

Photo of Chance Peterkin (provided by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives said the water depth seemed impassable for a 5-year-old, and there was evidence that an adult created a visible trail through the vegetation where the body was found.

Relatives said there is no history of drug or alchol abuse, or mental illness with Moransit or within the family, according to the mother's arrest affidavit. According to them, Moransit stayed at her father's home Thursday night. When she woke up Friday morning, she went to her Sebring home with her sister. Moransit was dropped off.

Later, Moransit took Peterkin and her father to RCMA Hopewell School, and told her father it was her new home, the relatives told detectives. Then, she told him to take his shoes off. Detectives said the father told them Peterkin and Moransit were barefoot.

According to the affidavit, the father left the mother and son for ten minutes, and was later informed they were walking around without shoes. He tried to locat them, but couldn't find them. Other family members began to search for them.

Relatives were told other people tried to get Moransit and Peterkin into their vehicles, but the mother refused and they continued walking barefoot, officials wrote in the affidavit.

Near Lake Lelia, detectives said they found bare feet impressions showing an adult and small child. They also found the mother's clothing, and her cell phone provider revealed her phone was also nearby, which prompted the search.

Investigators said Moransit faces charges of child neglect and domestic violence.

The child's cause of death is still being investigated.