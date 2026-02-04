Man accused of shooting victim in leg in Sarasota Lowe’s parking lot arrested

article

A shooting suspect has been arrested after a man was hospitalized when gunshots rang out in the parking lot of a Sarasota Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the victim called 911 and said he was shot in the leg and the person who did it took off.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries.

Investigators stated that the suspect and the victim were acquainted.

Dig deeper:

The suspect was identified as Kaleb Michael Caire.

He has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (domestic), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill (domestic), obstructing justice: tampering with evidence in a criminal proceeding, and discharging a firearm/weapon on public/residential property.

The shooting is still under investigation.