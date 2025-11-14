Highways in the skies: FDOT outlines phased rollout of flying cars in Polk County

The Brief SunTrax in Auburndale is where the vertical takeoff and landing aircraft is being researched and developed. Phase one of the Aerial Highway Network will focus on the I-4 corridor. The goal is to have commercial vehicles take flight by late 2026.



Flying cars are a step closer to reality in Florida, and Polk County is where research is being conducted to bring highways to the skies.

What we know:

SunTrax, a facility in Auburndale for testing transportation technology, is where vertical takeoff and landing aircraft are being researched and developed.

During a presentation to county commissioners on Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) shared that a vertiport has already been built at the facility, with an additional one on the way, along with a 20,000-square-foot hangar and a 3,000-foot runway.

"The goal of this expansion is to assist with research and development for these vehicles and the industry, but the hope is that over time they can transition into operations and maintenance as well," said Courtney Vance with FDOT.

Phase one of the Aerial Highway Network will focus on the I-4 corridor before expanding to different networks throughout the state.

What they're saying:

"We can all talk about our woes of being on I-4, and the first area they're really targeting is that I-4 corridor, along with that piece of the airbase up there, so we are the first corridor they're developing," said Troutman.

The state announced they are also partnering with key universities, including Florida Polytechnic in Lakeland.

Their next goal is to establish a commercial area network that will provide a profitable route for the industry, ensuring Florida remains a hub for economic growth.

"We haven't studied exactly what the economic impact will be," said Troutman. "Obviously, there will be people here working and contributing to our local sales tax, and depending on the need, some may relocate to Polk County."

MORE: Bonnet Springs Park postpones annual Christmas light event because of traffic woes

What's next:

The goal is to have commercial vehicles take flight by late 2026, which will require coordination with the FAA.