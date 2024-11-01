Tampa Bay area voters gear up for final weekend of early voting ahead of Election Day

With just days to go until the 2024 general election, the time for early voting is running out as hundreds of thousands of Floridians cast their ballots across the Tampa Bay area.

This weekend is the final weekend for early voting, and the lines at precincts show the final call. Some voters in Tampa said they waited 25 to 45 minutes to cast their votes. Others at Tampa’s Jan Platt Library voting precinct decided to try again later.

"I just play it by ear and try to find the time. But, if I have to wait on Election Day, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. So, I always try to participate," said Tampa voter Parker Beladino.

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections reports at least 436,000 people have voted so far by mail or in person as of Friday night. That’s a little more than 50% turnout, and Pinellas County expects the same.

"Voters are just showing that they want their voices to be heard," said Julie Marcus, the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

Political candidates like Ashley Brundage are spending these last couple of days going door-to-door. She’s running as a Democrat for a Hillsborough County seat in the state House of Representatives for District 65.

"It’s an opportunity every moment just to reach voters," said Brundage. "People who I’m talking to are all in the undecided universe. It’s people who are no party affiliation, independent, Libertarian and I’m knocking on some Republicans as well."

Her opponent and incumbent, Republican candidate Karen Gonzalez Pittman, is running for reelection in District 65, spending her day outside the Platt library polling location in Tampa.

"Today, I’ve been strategizing for the election day," said Gonzalez Pittman. "People are excited about voting in this election. That’s something that I’m really noticing this time is that they are excited. They are fired up, and they are coming out."

The hurricanes didn't stop the process, but hard-hit Pinellas County had to pivot.

"Thank goodness we were able to have our seven early voting locations, so those were the same. But we will have polling place changes for Election Day," said Marcus.

Sarasota and Manatee counties also have some changes to Election Day voting sites on Tuesday because of the recent storms. So be sure to check your local supervisor of elections website for any changes.

"If you have any questions about address changes because maybe you've been displaced because your home was damaged, please give us a call," said Marcus.

Early voting ends on Saturday or Sunday depending on the county you live in within the Tampa Bay region.

