Hillsborough approves pipeline project funding to get 65M gallons of water to southern part of county

Southern Hillsborough County is growing so fast that county commissioners are working with Tampa Bay Water to build 26 miles of pipe to bring clean water, and the county approved funding to move the project forward this week.

Local perspective:

Neighbors said they are seeing a lot of changes, from traffic to the neighborhoods.

"Huge growth up on U.S. 19 other there. They’re building that big, big development over there," said Kenn Bartlett, a south Hillsborough County resident.

Big picture view:

That kind of growth calls for clean drinking water. Tampa Bay Water’s Justin Fox said they’re working with Hillsborough County to bring up to 65 million gallons of water to south Hillsborough County.

"We all drink water. We all use water on a daily basis, and so this is not just for residents. This is also for the businesses, for the schools," said Fox, the engineering and construction senior manager at Tampa Bay Water.

Fox works to oversee the $505.7 million pipeline project. An interactive online map shows 26 miles of pipe about three to five feet wide will go from Tampa Bay Water’s regional surface water treatment plant in Tampa, down to a county plant in Lithia and then a future county plant in the Balm area.

"Without this water supply, it’s going to affect everyone that there won’t be the water to go around, and so your water pressures may be lower. Your water availability may be less out of that," said Fox.

Dig deeper:

On Wednesday, Hillsborough County commissioners approved funding to move forward with the project. Crews will build the pipe in two segments, Segment A and Segment B. The county will pay $84 million toward the second part, Segment B, and will be reimbursed. The Southwest Florida Water Management District is also partially funding.

"We will be tunneling under some major roads and waterways this fall. And then starting next spring, the contractor will start lying pipe in the ground," Fox said.

What's next:

Tampa Bay Water expects the pipeline to be in service by late 2028 and construction to be finished in 2029. They’re aware construction may be disruptive and worked with communities on timing, recently wrapping up eight public meetings to address neighborhood concerns.

It’s something south county neighbors like Bartlett said they appreciate.

"As long as they’re involving the public to get their opinion, I’m cool with that," said Bartlett.

Tampa Bay Water said the project costs 30 to 40% more now from its mid-$300 million and previous $417 million price tag. Fox said the pandemic drove up costs, but Tampa Bay Water ordered lots of materials to get ahead of inflation. The next step is TBW’s board approving its agreement with the county on February 24.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through an interview with a Hillsborough County resident as well as an official with Tampa Bay Water who will oversee the pipeline project.

