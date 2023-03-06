Hillsborough bank robbery suspect arrested in Pennsylvania

article

A man accused of robbing a Regions Bank in Valrico has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Regions Bank, located at 3522 Bell Shoals Road in Valrico, on February 24 shortly before 2:30 p.m. and passed the teller a note implying that he had a firearm.

Investigators say he left the bank on foot, running through a Publix parking lot with an undisclosed amount of money. He was seen on surveillance cameras leaving the area in a blue Ford Explorer.

Stormy Chris Randall Giddens, 46, was arrested in Pennsylvania by the Towanda Police Department on March 1 for his connection to the bank robbery.

"This is someone who thought he could get away with a crime he committed in our county," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are grateful for the partnerships that made this investigation successful. I want to thank the FBI and the Towanda Borough Police Department for their assistance. This suspect was denied bail and will have to answer for this crime."

Giddens is currently being held without bond in Pennsylvania and faces charges of first-degree robbery with a firearm.

The bank robbery is still under investigation.