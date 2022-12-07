Hillsborough commissioners to consider regulating rabbit sales in county

article

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is at capacity with rabbits. They've taken in more than 200 this year due to people impulse buying them before realizing they cannot care for them.

It's a problem local animal advocates have spoken up on for a while, which is why they're hoping Hillsborough commissioners will agree to ban retail sales of pet rabbits during their Wednesday board meeting.

Advocates said they want commissioners to add rabbits to the ordinance that already bans retail sales of dogs and cats. They pushed for this back in January of this year with an emphasis on banning sales around Easter time, when the numbers really start to go up. Hillsborough commissioners denied the request and instead, passed a motion to launch a "public education campaign".. placing emphasis on impulse Easter buying.

FROM JANUARY: Hillsborough County commissioners hold off on rabbit sales ban

Fast-forward to September, data from the Pet Resource Center confirmed that the campaign didn't solve any problems – 69% of retailers actually reported that sales of rabbits equaled or exceeded numbers from 2021.

In November, a man left a cage outside the Humane Society of Tampa Bay with 9 rabbits. Two were pregnant and had even more babies. They've all since been adopted.

Director of Facilities and Logistics for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, Lon Savini, said the problem is they are one of the few places in the entire region that accepts them. Surrenders and fosters fall on nonprofits because government-run shelters in Tampa do not offer those services.

"We're like the only shelter that has the capability and capacity to take in rabbits," Savini added. "Our mission here is 'every life counts' so we fully support the retail ban."

Savini said it costs them a few hundred dollars per rabbit to care for them.

MORE: Don't buy live bunnies this Easter, animal officials warn parents

In Wednesday's meeting, commissioners are expected to hear suggestions from other jurisdictions that have a ban in place, like Pasco County, which banned pet rabbit sales in October. They're also expected to hear from the other side of this argument, people in the agriculture industry and agriculture educational groups who buy from breeders.