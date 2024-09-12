Hillsborough County affordable housing funding on chopping block again, sparking debate

Hillsborough County’s housing crisis took center stage Thursday as residents voiced their concerns at the county commission's budget hearing.

The county’s proposed budget includes $10 million in what’s called HOPE funds for affordable housing, named for the local grassroots coalition of churches that help the vulnerable. The funding is on the chopping block once again after commissioners cut funding last year to $2 million.

"Last year, they raided $8 million of it, and this year it’s three of the commissioners took a vote to eliminate it totally in the midst of an affordable housing crisis," said Justin LaRosa, the pastor of Hyde Park United Methodist Church.

Members of Hillsborough Organization for Progress and Equality, or HOPE, showed up in purple shirts to call for keeping the funding in.

"First thing, the money is in the department of affordable housing. This was actually passed in 2019, and since then over 1,700 units have been built and more coming in the future," said Sheila Simmons Tribble, co-President of HOPE and co-chair of affordable housing committee.

Not everyone who showed up in person or online agrees with how the money is used.

"Whether it’s corporate builders you’ve heard all night or nonprofit builders, it doesn’t matter. Let them get their funding from another source, not from our taxpaying money," said Bernard Smith, a Hillsborough County resident who spoke during public comment.

Commissioner Joshua Wostal agrees that taxpayer money could be better used elsewhere, pointing to infrastructure projects. He is against keeping the HOPE funds in the budget. However, HOPE members stressed that the funding is through public-private partnerships with nonprofits and not taxpayer money.

"I will make an additional motion for the county administrator to bring back a recommendation of reallocation of the 10 million of HOPE funds and what alternative projects that can be spent on that are already existing projects in Hillsborough County," said Wostal.

That motion passed, and it disappointed members of HOPE who attended the meeting. But they are hopeful there’s still time to change hearts and minds.

"HOPE has done so many things to benefit this county. It has a long list," said Lee Barks, a congregation member of Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church. "It’s pretty amazing to look on their website and see what HOPE has actually done."

The county commission will meet again to talk about the proposed budget and changes before a vote on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.

