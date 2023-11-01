Hillsborough County Commissioners consider speed cameras in school zones

A crackdown is coming for drivers who speed through school zones. A new state law allows "Speed cameras" in those zones. And Hillsborough County is now one step closer to installing them.

County commissioners approved a draft ordinance on Wednesday for the "school speed zone detection program." Drivers would have to be going at least 10 mph over the speed limit to get a ticket, which would result in a $100 fine.

The cameras would only be allowed to operate during the 45 minutes that school zones are in effect. They'd be turned off at other times and during the summer.

The money for the program would come from the state. Commissioners - and some local drivers FOX 13 spoke with - believe the cameras would help make school zones safer.

"Obviously, some people are going to question privacy and things like that. But, in my mind, safety is paramount," A.J. Joseph, a St. Petersburg driver, said.

The bulk of the revenue from those citations would go back to sheriff's offices and be used to promote school safety. When state lawmakers passed this bill, they cited recent studies -- including one that ranked Florida next-to-last in school zone safety.

The Hillsborough County Commission will hold a public hearing and final vote on the program on November 15.

"You know, I've got a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, one in high school, one in middle school," Joseph said. "And, you know, there are times when I would love to have them ride their bikes to school, but I hesitate sometimes because of where they have to go through to get to school."