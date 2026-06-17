Hillsborough County commissioners discuss impacts of proposed property tax reform, including layoffs

The Brief Hillsborough County commissioners received their first report about the proposed property tax reform amendment during their Wednesday meeting. County leaders say a projected $367 million annual loss in property tax revenue could lead to layoffs, wage freezes, higher taxes or fees, and cuts to county services. Supporters of the amendment argue voters should consider the potential tax savings and say residents should do their own research before making a decision.



Hillsborough County commissioners are weighing the potential impacts of a proposed property tax reform amendment that Florida voters will decide on this November, as they discussed the proposal for the first time Wednesday.

Property tax proposal

The backstory:

Florida lawmakers approved placing a major property tax reform amendment on the upcoming November ballot.

The proposal is designed to steadily bump up the homestead property tax exemption for homeowners from $50,000 to $250,000 over a two-year period.

It would also establish strict new limits on how local municipalities can spend their tax revenues.

Hillsborough County tax impact

What we know:

According to Hillsborough County's analysis, the amendment could reduce county property tax revenue by an estimated $367 million annually.

County officials say that loss could force significant changes, including new or increased taxes and fees, staff layoffs, wage freezes, and reductions or eliminations of county programs and services.

Services that could face cuts include parks, libraries, pet resources, children's programs, and aging services.

Florida legislative ballot debate

What they're saying:

Several commissioners from both parties expressed concern about the potential impact on local government operations.

Commissioner Harry Cohen warned the proposal could fundamentally change how local governments operate in Florida.

"This is something that will completely upend the way that governments are funded in our state," Cohen said, adding he believes public safety could eventually be affected if the county experiences revenue losses of the magnitude outlined in the report. "You can't just cut things without looking at what to increase because you get so far down into the meat and the bone of the services that we provide that I think the public and us would find the results totally unacceptable."

Commissioner Christine Miller noted that planning for such massive uncertainty puts the county leadership in a highly challenging position. Meanwhile, Commissioner Chris Boles noted that while homeowners need property tax relief, this specific proposal simply goes too far.

"We could use some tax, property tax relief in some fashion or form, but this is just, I think, just too much," Boles said.

Property tax relief options

The other side:

Commissioner Joshua Wostal encouraged residents to carefully review the proposal and make their own decisions about whether the amendment would benefit them.

"Now that there's an opportunity for relief to you, then it's, 'oh my God, the world's gonna end.' So you just have to take [the report] with an extreme grain of salt," Wostal said.

Supporters of the amendment argue the proposal would provide meaningful property tax relief for Florida homeowners and contend that concerns about its impact on local governments may be overstated.

November election voter choices

What's next:

The amendment needs at least 60% approval from Florida voters in November to take effect.

Meanwhile, the measure is fighting off legal challenges over how its benefits are distributed. One active lawsuit claims the plan is unconstitutional because it favors current residents over new residents, who would face a five-year waiting period.