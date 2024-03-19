Hillsborough County after-school care teacher arrested, accused of sending 13-year-old inappropriate messages

An after-school care teacher in Hillsborough County was arrested for sending inappropriate messages to a teenager over social media, according to authorities.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a former BridgePrep Academy employee in Riverview sent a 13-year-old student inappropriate TikTok messages.

Marcos Suarez Arroyo, 20, was fired from the school, and the incident was reported to HCSO on December 12. Over the course of their investigation, authorities observed several inappropriate written messages.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

They also found statements soliciting, luring, and enticing the 13-year-old victim to engage in unlawful sexual conduct. According to HCSO, Suarez Arroyo confessed to sending the messages.

"The despicable actions of this man are infuriating and disgusting as he sought to prey upon a vulnerable minor, all while holding the trusted position of a teacher," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I am grateful to our detectives who work tirelessly to protect and defend the innocent children in our community to ensure that parents are able to confidently send their children to school knowing they will be safe."

At the time, HCSO does not believe there are any other victims.