Hillsborough County deputies investigating a death on East Fletcher Avenue

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  June 18, 2024 4:42pm EDT
Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday about a possible dead person near the 2200 block of East Fletcher Avenue. 

When deputies got to the scene, they found a person dead. 

Few details have been released and investigators have not said if the body is that of a man or woman.  

They also have not released an approximate age of the individual. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

