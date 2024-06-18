Hillsborough County deputies investigating a death on East Fletcher Avenue
TAMPA, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Tampa.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday about a possible dead person near the 2200 block of East Fletcher Avenue.
When deputies got to the scene, they found a person dead.
Few details have been released and investigators have not said if the body is that of a man or woman.
They also have not released an approximate age of the individual.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
