Hillsborough County deputies need help finding man who stole from taco restaurant at mall

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man who broke into University Square Mall last month and stole items from a taco restaurant.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect entered the University Square Mall around 4 a.m. on Nov. 17 through an unlocked service entrance. Once inside, deputies said the suspect immediately went to the food court, jumped the counter at the Tacos Gone Mobile restaurant and stole money, a Samsung tablet and a cell phone.

The suspect, seen on surveillance cameras, is described as a black male, approximately 5’11 tall and 200 pounds. He has a short afro-hairstyle and was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, red jeans, black and white sneakers and a black beanie hat.

The suspect fled the mall on foot and was last seen walking through the first floor of the parking garage towards North 22nd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or to be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.