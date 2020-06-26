Hillsborough County deputies searching for car dealership burglar, arsonist

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a man who burglarized and set fire to a Tampa car dealership.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified man broke into the King of Carz dealership located at 7010 East Fowler Avenue on June 25 at 5:55 a.m.

Surveillance video captured him lighting and throwing Molotov cocktail-style bottles inside the business and pouring accelerant on the floor before running away as flames engulfed the building.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The suspect is described as being 5’5” tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has dreadlocks and a full beard. The suspect was wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black running shoes and had a t-shirt wrapped around his head.

"This man's destructive behavior is shameful and we are working hard to find him to determine his motive and ensure he faces consequences for his actions," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This business was left with significant damage and with all that's going on in our world right now, being the victim of arson is simply not fair to the hardworking owners and employees."



Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.