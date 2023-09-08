Hillsborough County deputies searching for missing 9-year-old girl

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 9-year-old girl who disappeared Thursday evening.

Deputies are looking for Madison Potts, who was last seen leaving her home on foot to go to a friend’s house around 7 p.m.

She was last seen walking northbound from her home near the 1400 block of Autumn Drive in Tampa.

Deputies say she told her friends she planned to run away due to an argument with her brother.

Potts is 4’9" tall and weighs between 80–100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jean shorts. She was also carrying a purple backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.