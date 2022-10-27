Hillsborough County deputies to visit more than 1200 sex offenders ahead of Halloween

Hillsborough County deputies went door to door Thursday, letting sex offenders and predators know they can't participate in Halloween.

Sheriff Chad Chronister led deputies to the first several houses in the University area of Tampa.

Chronister said his department will make stops at more than 1,200 homes before Halloween.

"We can't have an individual who's already been convicted of being a sexual offender or a sexual predator out there doing anything to entice one of our children, whether it's wearing a costume, whether it's turning on their light, where they're trying to hand out candy," said Chronister. "This is important to safeguard and protect the young, impressionable children who only focus on one thing and that's getting candy."

The sheriff said deputies are determined to contact each sex offender before Monday, even if it means returning to the home more than once if no one answers the door.

Chronister told FOX 13 that families can also be proactive by using the FDLE's website or mobile app to check for sex offenders in their neighborhoods.

LINK: Click here to see if there are registered sex offenders in your neighborhood.