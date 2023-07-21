‘Cold-blooded murder’ suspect arrested after Seffner woman found dead in car outside home, deputies say

A man accused of shooting and killing a Seffner woman in cold blood has been arrested about one mile away from the crime scene, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Aurelio Diaz, 32, shot a woman through a window of her car as she drove up to her home on the 4000 block of Orange Street around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Paris Dube told FOX 13 she is the grandmother of the victim’s child and identified the woman killed as Ashley Voss.

Dube says she watched Ring video that shows a man walking up to Voss's car and shooting her. Dube says Voss has two young boys, two boys who will never see their mom again.

"For whatever reason you felt like you needed to do that, she was a mom, she was a really good mom. She loved her boys, and now they're never going to know her," Dube said.

Ashley Voss image from Facebook.

HCSO says it received a 911 call around 1 a.m. from a caller who could not or would not speak.

A deputy sent to the scene to investigate found Voss inside a vehicle at the home with upper body trauma.

On Thursday morning Sheriff Chad Chronister called the woman’s death a ‘cold-blooded murder’.

"I’m saddened by the viciousness of this crime to a woman who was just getting home after a long day," said Sheriff Chronister.

Deputies say Diaz was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday without incident.

Aurelio Diaz mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"A killer is off the streets, all thanks to the prompt action, meticulous investigation, and unwavering determination of everyone who worked on the case," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We hope this helps bring some closure to the victim’s family as they start the road to seeing justice for their loved one."

Diaz has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

HCSO is still investigating.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.