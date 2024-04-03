Expand / Collapse search
Hillsborough County deputy hospitalized after crash in patrol truck: HCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 3, 2024 6:40am EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was injured in a crash early Wednesday morning. 

According to the sheriff's office, the crash occurred just before 1 a.m. at Adamo Drive near the intersection with I-75. The patrol truck the deputy was driving sustained damage to its front, as does a second vehicle involved in the crash. 

The deputy was hospitalized with minor injuries, and the driver of the second car sustained unknown injuries, HCSO reported. 

The cause and other details related to the crash remain under investigation. 