Hillsborough County deputy hospitalized after crash in patrol truck: HCSO

A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was injured in a crash early Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash occurred just before 1 a.m. at Adamo Drive near the intersection with I-75. The patrol truck the deputy was driving sustained damage to its front, as does a second vehicle involved in the crash.

The deputy was hospitalized with minor injuries, and the driver of the second car sustained unknown injuries, HCSO reported.

The cause and other details related to the crash remain under investigation.