Hillsborough County deputy suspended after domestic-related altercation sends 1 to hospital

The Brief Two Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a detention deputy cadet have been arrested for separate incidents over the last three days. Dayton Thomas was arrested by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night following a domestic-related altercation in Port Richey. "This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstances," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "No one is above the law, and when a member of this Sheriff's Office violates it, they will be held fully accountable. Our community deserves better, and we will not compromise the standards we are sworn to uphold."



A Hillsborough County deputy is facing domestic battery charges and has been suspended from the sheriff’s office without pay.

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton Thomas, 35, was involved in a domestic-related altercation shortly after 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday in Port Richey.

Investigators said the victim was injured during the incident and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Thomas was arrested by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Dig deeper:

Thomas was charged with domestic aggravated battery involving serious injuries.

Thomas has been employed with HCSO for 10 years. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigation.

By the numbers:

Thomas is the third HCSO employee in the past three days to be arrested.

On Sunday, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Detention Deputy Cadet Ivan Feliciano Heredia was arrested in Pasco County for domestic violence battery.

On Tuesday, St. Pete police arrested 45-year-old Hillsborough County Deputy Brian Juliano on multiple charges including armed kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with a witness.

What they're saying:

"This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstances," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "No one is above the law, and when a member of this Sheriff's Office violates it, they will be held fully accountable. Our community deserves better, and we will not compromise the standards we are sworn to uphold."