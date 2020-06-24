Hillsborough County distributing free face coverings for residents

With the county under a mask mandate, Hillsborough will begin distributing reusable face coverings for free.

Leaders said they ordered two million face coverings, made out of cloth, from the state in order to distribute to residents.

Beginning at noon Wednesday, the following locations will be open for residents to pick-up the masks.

E.G. Simmons Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW in Ruskin

Upper Tampa Bay Park, 8001 Double Branch Road in Tampa

Lake Park, 17302 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Lutz

Lithia Springs Park, 3932 Lithia Springs Road in Lithia

The sites will be open as supplies last:

Wednesday, June 24 from noon to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RELATED: A breakdown of mask mandates in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco

Advertisement

Each person inside a vehicle will receive two face coverings. Drivers can also request face coverings for immediately family members who are not in the vehicle.

On Monday, Hillsborough County's Emergency Policy Group voted to approve a mandatory mask order that went into effect immediately. Enforcement begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map