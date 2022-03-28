Hillsborough County Fire Rescue seeks high schoolers for Summer Youth Academy

This summer, Hillsborough County high school students will get an opportunity to learn what it takes to be a first responder.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Foundation will be hosting 14 to 18 year-olds for its Summer Youth Fire Academy, designed to expose teens to careers in firefighting and emergency medicine.

In addition to classroom activities, there will also be hands-on training as well as first aid, water safety and learning how fires behave.

The two-week program is free and includes materials such as uniforms and lunches. However, the class size is limited.

Applications are open through April 15.

For more information, click here.