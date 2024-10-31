Video: Inmate seen attacking Hillsborough detention deputy at Falkenburg Road Jail

Video from inside the Falkenburg Road Jail in Tampa shows the moments an inmate attacked a Hillsborough County detention deputy nearly two weeks ago.

Raheem Fulton is accused in the attack, which left the detention deputy with serious injuries, and has appeared in a Hillsborough County courtroom where the jail video became a new focus in the case.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released the attack video on Thursday. It shows a more than 10-minute confrontation beginning with the attack and then other deputies trying to restrain the inmate.

RELATED: Inmate accused of attacking deputy, Hillsborough County jail security video new focus of case

Investigators said Fulton was being questioned by the detention deputy inside one of the jail's housing units. Wright said, when the deputy tried to place Fulton in handcuffs, Fulton attacked and hit the deputy in the face multiple times. The attack went on for four minutes before anyone intervened.

"In the midst of the struggle, [the deputy] lost his radio, fell to the ground. It was not within his reach. He was unable to call for help or anything like that," HCSO Detective Robert Wright told the court while testifying on Monday.

Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said she plans to try this case herself and push for the maximum 30-year sentence for Fulton, who she said has a history of violent crimes.

PREVIOUS: Jail staffing questioned after violent attack on Hillsborough detention deputy by inmate

On Monday, HCSO requested that a judge block the media from recording the security of the attack when it played in the courtroom. Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister explained his reasoning for not wanting to immediately release the video:

"Until we could get some mechanisms in there and mitigate some of these security problems that we've identified with this act of violence against our deputy -- I thought some other people might see it and might think, 'hey, listen, if this one can do it, I can do it too,'" Chronister said. "That's the only reason. At some point when I fix it, I'll release it then."

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: