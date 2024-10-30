Bodycam video: Chaotic moments unfold after Sarasota police officer hits 8-year-old on dirt bike

A chaotic scene unfolded Monday evening after an officer with the Sarasota Police Department accidentally hit an 8-year-old who was riding a dirt bike.

The child is still hospitalized as of Wednesday evening as the Florida Highway Patrol investigates the crash. As that gets underway, the police department released body camera video, which shows the chaotic moments after the child was hit.

On the video, a dirt bike can be heard passing as the Sarasota police officer clears the scene of a call at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

RELATED: 8-year-old surrounded by family in hospital after being hit by Sarasota officer

"Thirty-six dispatch, I’m going back to my signal eight," the officer can be heard saying.

The camera inside an officer’s parked patrol vehicle captured the 8-year-old on his dirt bike, moments before he was hit by the officer clearing the scene off of 23rd Street and Maple Avenue.

"Baby are you okay?" said the officer as he searched for the child's pulse.

The officer who hit the child started chest compressions as others ran to help. As others began to help, the officer ran looking for an AED and guided the ambulance to the child.

PREVIOUS: Juvenile on dirt bike seriously injured in Sarasota crash involving police officer

"Get him in the back, get him in the back," the officer said as first responders carried the child to the ambulance.

Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche released a video statement late Wednesday afternoon as the department released the videos.

"The officer was leaving the scene of a separate call for service when the child entered the intersection in front of the officer’s vehicle," said Troche.

The release of the videos comes after questions and concerns from the community.

"We are releasing 2 videos today despite this crash still being under active investigation," said Troche.

CRIME: Machete-wielding teen threatened sign-wavers outside Florida early voting site: Police

FHP is working to assist SPD with the crash investigation.

"Without question, when you have a crash like this, gathering as much evidence as possible will be key to this case," said FHP Trooper Ken Watson. "Whether it is a ring doorbell, iPhone, security and, of course, the officer’s video."

Officers and troopers went door-to-door once more, canvassing for additional video.

"Everything will piece together what happened at this point in this our number one priority is making sure the 8-year-old does well," said Watson.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: