Gang member arrested, another wanted after argument leads to woman's shooting death: Grady Judd

One man is in custody after a pursuit and another man is wanted after a violent argument led to a woman's shooting death, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

In a Thursday morning news conference, Judd said rival gang members – Joshua Clark, a.k.a. "Chop," and Jose Coronado, a.k.a. "Tweety" – met up early Thursday off Levins Road near Mulberry.

According to Judd, the men had an argument, during which Coronado grabbed a gun from his vehicle as Clark retreated. Coronado's gun discharged, hitting his 28-year-old girlfriend, Mary Dino, in the chest.

Coronado then fired shots at Clark, leading to a gunfight, Judd said.

The sheriff said Coronado then drove Dino to Ryals Road, where he placed her on the tailgate of a truck and told the people inside to take her to the hospital because he had a warrant and needed to leave. Dino later died.

Investigators tracked down Coronado's car about 20 miles away along U.S. 17 north of Fort Meade, according to Judd, where a pursuit began. Deputies performed a PIT maneuver and took Coronado into custody.

Clark remains on the run as of Thursday morning.

Judd said both men are known meth dealers and are part of what he called a "cranker colony." Coronado had a warrant for failure to appear in a meth trafficking case in Hillsborough County.

"I’m tired of hearing people say drugs are low level and nonviolent," Judd said.

Anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts is urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

