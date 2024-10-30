Machete-wielding teen threatened sign-wavers outside Florida early voting site: Police

A Florida teen accused of trying to ‘antagonize the opposing political side’ has been arrested after police say he threatened people outside a Neptune Beach polling precinct.

According to the Neptune Beach Police Department, Caleb James Williams, 18, and seven other teenagers went to an early voting site around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the group went up to a group of sign-wavers along State Road A1A and got into a ‘verbal disturbance’.

As the incident escalated, officers say Williams brandished a machete in an aggressive posture over his head at two women in their 50s and 70s.

The women called the police, who arrived less than one minute later.

"I am extremely proud of my agency for swiftly and effectively handling this incident in order to keep this voting site a safe one for voters," Neptune Beach Police Chief Michael Key Jr. stated. "The group was there for no other reason than ill intentions to cause a disturbance. This is not an incident of solely a First Amendment-protected right, but rather, one where they were simply there to cause a ruckus. Voting in our country is one of the most sacred and protected rights we have. Ensuring everyone’s right to vote is crucial and it will not be impeded upon in Neptune Beach or Duval County. This goes way beyond expressing First Amendment speech. To say your peace is your first amendment protected right, but that goes out the window the moment you raise a machete over your head in a threatening manner."

The incident is still under investigation and more charges could be filed.

"I’m angry at this," Chief Key said. "I’m extremely angry at this. This group of juveniles probably weren’t using their heads and they weren’t thinking very clearly about what they wanted to achieve because it is again, one thing to go out and exercise your First Amendment right, which we so dearly take as a sacred right to express, But, again, as I said, the moment you move to violence, that goes out the window and to say I’m disturbed is an understatement. I am mad that this happened in Neptune Beach."

Williams was arrested for assault on a person 65 years old or older and improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon charges.

