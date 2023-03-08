Hillsborough County sheriff honors Tampa woman who fought attacker inside apartment gym

After surveillance video of a woman fighting her attacker in a Tampa gym captured national attention, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is honoring her.

The sheriff's office held its quarterly award ceremony Wednesday, recognizing members of the community who've made a difference. Sheriff Chad Chronister said 24-year-old Nashali Alma's story will impact the lives of many other women. She was presented with the agency's first-ever "Strength and Courage Award."

Screenshot from HCSO live stream of ceremony on March 8, 2023.

The incident happened in January inside a gym at an apartment complex in Carrollwood, but the agency released footage last month, showing Alma, a bodybuilder, defending herself against the suspect, 25-year-old Xavier Thomas-Jones.

Alma said she didn't think much of it when she heard a knock at the door. She told authorities she had seen the suspect work out at the gym before, and opened the door for him. According to his arrest affidavit, he also lived at Inwood Park Apartment on West Waters Avenue.

PREVIOUS: Watch: Tampa woman fights off attacker inside gym at apartment complex

A few minutes after Thomas-Jones entered, he walked up to her and tried to grab her waist. She yelled at him and told him to get away from her, but he chased her around the gym at the apartment complex.

Alma threw several punches, even striking him with her phone. Thomas-Jones tackled her and appeared to have pinned her to the ground, but she continued fighting. Thomas-Jones eventually released his grip on her, and Alma ran out of the gym to a nearby apartment.

At the time, she told officials she believes she tired him out. The suspect was arrested the next day.

"I was ready to cry with tears of joy and happiness that I was able to inspire everyone," Alma said after receiving the award Wednesday. "Everyone is so proud of me, they're calling me a hero. It was just so overwhelming I am just so happy."

She was one of several people recognized during the ceremony. HCSO plans to hold three more award ceremonies throughout the year.