Hillsborough County: Idalia updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Hillsborough County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from the Hillsborough County EOC.

Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced yet.

Hillsborough schools status

Hillsborough public schools will be on their typical early release schedule on Monday.

Other closings

None announced.

Sandbag locations

City of Tampa

Sandbag sites opened at 12 p.m. on Sunday. After Sunday, distribution sites will be open daily from 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. There is currently a ten-bag limit.

The locations are as follows:

Himes Avenue Complex

Al Barnes Park

2902 N. 32nd Street, Tampa, FL 33605

MacFarlane Park

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County is making sandbags available to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28. Residents are asked not to arrive at one of the four locations before 9 a.m. The gates will not open until 9 a.m.

Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City, FL 33567

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570

Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa, FL 33626

Larry Sanders Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa, FL 33619

