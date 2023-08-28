Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
4
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Hillsborough County: Idalia updates and emergency information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Follow ongoing updates from Hillsborough County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from the Hillsborough County EOC.

Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced yet.

Hillsborough schools status

Hillsborough public schools will be on their typical early release schedule on Monday.

Other closings

None announced.

Sandbag locations

City of Tampa

Sandbag sites opened at 12 p.m. on Sunday. After Sunday, distribution sites will be open daily from 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. There is currently a ten-bag limit. 

The locations are as follows:

  • Himes Avenue Complex
  • Al Barnes Park
  • 2902 N. 32nd Street, Tampa, FL 33605
  • MacFarlane Park

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County is making sandbags available to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28. Residents are asked not to arrive at one of the four locations before 9 a.m. The gates will not open until 9 a.m.    

  • Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City, FL 33567
  • E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570 
  • Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa, FL 33626
  • Larry Sanders Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa, FL 33619

LINK: Get updates on Idalia's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com