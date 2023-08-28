Hillsborough County: Idalia updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Hillsborough County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.
You can get information directly from the Hillsborough County EOC.
Evacuations
No evacuations have been announced yet.
Hillsborough schools status
Hillsborough public schools will be on their typical early release schedule on Monday.
Other closings
None announced.
Sandbag locations
City of Tampa
Sandbag sites opened at 12 p.m. on Sunday. After Sunday, distribution sites will be open daily from 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. There is currently a ten-bag limit.
The locations are as follows:
- Himes Avenue Complex
- Al Barnes Park
- 2902 N. 32nd Street, Tampa, FL 33605
- MacFarlane Park
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County is making sandbags available to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28. Residents are asked not to arrive at one of the four locations before 9 a.m. The gates will not open until 9 a.m.
- Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City, FL 33567
- E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570
- Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa, FL 33626
- Larry Sanders Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa, FL 33619
