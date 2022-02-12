Hillsborough County inclusive park adapts activities for all abilities

The "All People’s Hiking Spree" kicked off Saturday at the Les Miller Jr., All People’s Community Park and Life Center on Sligh Avenue on Saturday.

The event is aimed at getting people to enjoy the outdoors by hiking in several different areas of Hillsborough County, in addition to showcasing the center’s options for those who are disabled.

The All People’s Life Center has a variety of "adaptive" sports.

"Adaptive is basically a small accommodation that could be, for instance, we offer wheelchair basketball here, there’s wheelchair rugby tournaments here," explained Brad Lympany, from the All People’s Life Center.

The center has hiking trails designed for people who are in wheelchairs. It also has the largest playground of its kind in the county, with areas safe for those who have autism or are visually impaired.

The center even has archery for people who don’t have functionality in their arms.

"So we actually have someone that has designed a device that can go on people’s shoulders who can’t use their arms, and they can shoot with their mouth, it’s really interesting to see how people adapt to the sports they love to play," said Troy Stewart, with the All People’s Life Center.

