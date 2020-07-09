Hillsborough County K9 dies after heart attack at home

Members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers.

Officials said K9 Fritz had a heart attack over the weekend while he was at home with his human family over the weekend. He was two years old.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Bruce who was the human handler, partner, and friend to K9 Fritz and the entire K9 Unit," the agency said in a statement.

K9 Fritz joined the sheriff's office in 2018. Officials said he was trained in drug detection and criminal apprehension.

(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Fritz and Deputy Bruce made numerous arrests together. The suspects' crimes included drugs, guns, burglaries, and robberies.

Beyond the workplace, Friz loved to play and spent time with Bruce's family.

"Thank you for your service to Hillsborough County, K9 Fritz. Rest in peace," according to the sheriff's office statement. "From all of us here at HCSO, good boy, Fritz. Good Boy."

