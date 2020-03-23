Hillsborough County leaders to discuss possible 'stay-at-home' order

article

Officials in Hillsborough County may declare a "stay-at-home" order as soon as Monday, if the Florida governor doesn't do so first.

Millions of people in the U.S. spent the weekend at home, as states ramped up restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. At least eight states have issued "stay-at-home" orders. Those in Florida are wondering if the Sunshine State will join that list.

Over the weekend, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor warned county residents could be next and everyone should prepare. Those orders could be announced as early as Monday.

Today, Hillsborough County leaders will meet to discuss the possibility of a stay-at-home order. County Commissioner Les Miller explained in a video message on Saturday, there is no current order in place.

"There seems to be some confusion about what we’re doing in Hillsborough County. There has not been a call for an emergency stay-home. There has not been an emergency declaration," Miller said.

Commissioner Miller explained the process for implementing a 'stay-at-home' order.

"That can only be called by the county administrator that is given the authority by the Emergency Policy Group that consist of three county commissioners," Miller said.

That group includes the three mayors from Temple Terrace, Plant city and Tampa, as well as the school board chair and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

As coronavirus cases continue to multiply across the country, numerous states have implemented stay-at-home orders. The orders close non-essential businesses. Individuals can leave the house only for essential trips to places like the grocery store or to seek medical help. Individuals can still walk the dog or go out for a run -- just no gatherings of any kind.

Starting Monday, there is a non-essential ban in Broward County, which is a hotspot for the coronavirus in Florida. More counties across the state could follow suit, or Governor Ron DeSantis could issue a directive for the entire state.

