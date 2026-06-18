Hillsborough County man arrested, accused of leaving dog to die in extreme heat: HCSO

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The Brief An animal cruelty arrest was made after a dog died from being left in a crate outside an apartment complex, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Hillsborough County deputies found the Cane Corso suffering from severe heat-related distress in temperatures near 100 degrees Tuesday. The owner, Harvey Jones, 44, told investigators he crated the animal outside because it was causing problems inside his apartment.



A Hillsborough County man was arrested after deputies say his dog died from heat exhaustion after being left outside in a crate without food or water.

Hillsborough animal cruelty

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded on Tuesday to an apartment complex on Palm Crossing Drive after a concerned person reported a Cane Corso had been left in a crate outside for several hours.

Investigators said temperatures were near 100 degrees when the dog was discovered.

When deputies arrived, they found the animal extremely lethargic and suffering from severe heat-related distress. The dog was rushed for emergency veterinary treatment but later died, HCSO said.

Dog owner arrested

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, deputies interviewed the dog's owner, Harvey Jones, 44.

According to HCSO, Jones admitted he left the dog outside because it was causing problems inside the apartment.

Deputies arrested Jones on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Florida summer heat danger

Why you should care:

HCSO warns that pets can quickly suffer heat exhaustion, heat stroke and death when exposed to high temperatures without adequate shelter and water.

The sheriff's office says animals should never be left outside for extended periods during extreme heat, especially in enclosed spaces such as crates.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say exactly how many hours the dog had been left outside in the crate before help arrived.