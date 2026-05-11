Hillsborough County launches mobile office for tax collector services

The Brief Hillsborough County is launching the MILES bus, a mobile office bringing tax collector services directly into underserved communities. Residents can renew licenses and registrations, process titles and plates, and access other services onboard the bus. Tax Collector Nancy Millan says the bus will start making stops in June.



Long lines and packed waiting rooms can make a simple trip to the tax collector’s office a headache in Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan hopes a new office on wheels will make renewing licenses, registrations and other services more convenient for residents.

The backstory:

The MILES bus, which stands for mobile IDs, licenses and essential services, allows residents to renew licenses and registrations, process titles and plates, and purchase hunting and fishing licenses.

Parked outside the Brandon office, Riverview resident Frank Hopkins used the new MILES bus to switch his REAL ID from Virginia to Florida.

"The wait if you go inside can be a couple of hours or longer, and I tried to book an appointment online, but it was like 10 or 11 days away," Hopkins said.

What they're saying:

After stepping onboard the mobile office, Hopkins said the process was quick and simple.

"It was very quick and easy, they were able to do everything," Hopkins said. "They got vision tests right there."

Tax Collector Nancy Millan said the mobile office can provide the same services available inside a traditional branch office.

"On our bus we are able to do anything that you can do inside our office," Millan said.

Big picture view:

Millan said the MILES bus is only the second mobile office of its kind in Florida, and has been a long-term goal for her office.

"This is a vision that I’ve had since I became tax collector," Millan said. "Something that’s been in the works for a very long time."

The bus includes an ADA-compliant ramp and accessibility features for residents with disabilities.

It will also travel to senior centers, libraries, neighborhood events and Hillsborough County jails.

"We are actually working with the sheriff’s office to help those folks transition into a new life," Millan said.

By the numbers:

The mobile office cost taxpayers about $380,000, which Millan said is significantly cheaper than constructing another office location.

"Having something like this that’s a fraction of the cost of building an office is a way to go, and being able to drive out to where people need it," Millan said.

What's next:

The MILES bus will officially hit the road in June, with its first stop scheduled at Tampa General Hospital.