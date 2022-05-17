Hillsborough County offers kids summer camp for skateboard lovers and beginners

Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation is hosting a series of summer camps this June and July for 7-12-year-old's who love skateboarding and want to hone their skills or who just want to learn. First timers, beginners and intermediate levels are welcome.

The two-week camp is from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day and includes a variety of skateboarding and non-skateboarding related activities.

In addition to learning skateboarding etiquette, terminology and maneuvers, campers will also take part in other traditional sports, arts and crafts, reading and field trips.

Camps kick off June 6. To learn more, visit their website.