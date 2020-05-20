Hillsborough County opening additional parks for recreation, exercise

article

Hillsborough County leaders announced more parks and trails will be opening for residents to take advantage.

In early May, officials opened most nature preserves. Neighborhood parks reopened early this week.

On May 26, the following conservation parks, trails and boat ramps will reopen:

- Lake Rogers Conservation Park, 9010 N. Mobley Road, Odessa

- Lake Park (hiking and equestrian trails only), 17302 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Lutz

- Northdale-Lake Park Trail, 15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa, 33624

- Edward Medard Conservation Park (boat ramp only), 6140 Turkey Creek Road, Plant City

Advertisement

- Sydney-Dover Trails Conservation Park, 536 N. Dover Road, Dover

- Dead River Conservation Park (walk-in/bike-in only), 15098 Dead River Road, Thonotosassa

- Harney Park Boat Ramp, 7115 N. U.S. 301, Tampa

Picnic shelters, boardwalks playgrounds and restrooms will remain closed.

County officials are reminding park users to follow social distancing guidelines.

For additional updates on park reopenings, head over to the county's website. HCFLGov.net/StaySafe

