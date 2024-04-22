Hillsborough County outreach program feeds over 100 kids per week

With soaring inflation, many families struggle to afford food for their children, so a local group is stepping up to ensure kids have snacks for the weekend.

Every week, volunteers come together to feed hungry children in elementary schools across Hillsborough County.

"We had 125 children per week, and now we are in March, April 2024. We have 178 kids a week," said Dawn Brooks. "That's why I do it, because these kids need food."

READ: Tampa food pharmacy and community garden helping underserved neighborhoods improve their health and wellness

She's part of an outreach program called "Backpacks On A Mission."

"We work on the weekends to feed the children through the weekend," explained Brooks. "So, when they leave school on Friday afternoon, they get a bag full of nonperishable food that will help them get fed during the weekend."

Brooks joined the group after hearing about it while getting her hair done.

"The young lady that cuts my hair off. She said, ‘I know a lady who needs some help with a charity. Do you want to help her?’ I said sure. So I called her. And here we are today," she shared.

Brooks prepares bags of nutritious snacks for elementary students to take home.

"We're giving them some nonperishable food, some cheesy mac, some ramen, some cereal, Pop-Tarts, things like that, that have high protein and long carbs to sustain them," Brooks explained.

The ministry began at South Shore United Methodist Church in Riverview in 2012.

"It gives me a way to give back to the community and to help serve our children, and to be there for them and advocate for them for food security," Connie Bishop, Backpacks On A Mission volunteer said.

All funds raised go directly to the outreach program. The ministry operates without any paid staff.

READ: School Safety Dashboard helps parents easily see data for public schools in Florida

"All of this money goes directly to purchasing food items that get put into the bags," said Rose Bryan, Backpacks On a Mission volunteer. "Every penny gets put back into this event."

"Kids need food," said Brooks. "And it makes me sad that there are kids in this world that don't have food."

They are spreading joy and love one bag of snacks at a time. They serve Pre-K to 5th graders and once a month they have a fundraiser at a local business.

For more information, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter