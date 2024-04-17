Tampa food pharmacy and community garden helping underserved neighborhoods improve their health and wellness

A program in Tampa is providing fresh, healthy foods to underserved neighborhoods.

Herman Dallas is changing the way he eats.

"I had warning signs with my kidneys, just eating a lot of crazy foods, junk foods. Not going to bed on time, you know, bad sleeping habits and mostly eating habits," said Dallas. "Eating a lot of pork, a lot of salt, a lot of greasy foods."

Now he's shopping with a purpose at the Tampa Well Food Pharmacy and Community Garden.

"My eating habits were terrible. Before I joined this program, I've learned quite a bit about nutrition. And, you know, what things to eat and what not to eat, how to grow my own foods. And it's just been an amazing experience," Dallas explained.

The program aims to improve the health and wellness of the Tampa Bay community by providing free fruits and vegetables to families in underserved neighborhoods.

"We saw this as an opportunity to support our community and provide greater access to healthy foods like fruits and vegetables, as well as educating our community on how important it is to eat fresh fruits and vegetables every day," Rachel Bozich, Project Manager Tampa General Hospital said.

The free initiative is a collaboration between Tampa General Hospital, The City of Tampa, Feeding Tampa Bay and the YMCA.

"This is a program that's really focusing on prevention and looking at different ways that we can manage chronic conditions outside of the traditional, you know, handing over medicine," Bozich said.

Jenise Carr is the Food Pharmacy Community Garden Manager

"For six months, every week they're able to come in and get those fresh fruits and vegetables and also shelf stable, healthier items," explained Carr.

"I don't have to go to the grocery store and spend an astronomical amount of money for the fresh fruits and vegetables to eat healthy," said Felecia Johnson, a program participant.

Carr takes care of the community garden.

"Eat fresh fruits and vegetables," said Carr. "It's good for your health. It changes the way you think, your decisions, your attitude, and it changes your entire family's legacy. It is so important."

A message that participants are paying close attention to.

"We are trying to eat better and live a healthier life," Johnson said.

"I'm a lot healthier, and I'm a lot more enthusiastic about things I want to do and accomplish, you know, the rest of my goals in my life," shared Dallas.

The program that started earlier this year is helping Tampa residents live healthier and more fulfilling lives, and it's already making a significant impact on the community.

