Hillsborough County school board moves forward with affordable housing for employees

The Brief The Hillsborough County School Board approved a 55-year lease agreement for a proposed affordable housing complex for district employees in Brandon. The project would include between 100 and 150 units on six acres of unused property at McLane Middle School. The district would own the facility, while Westbury Commons would design, build and operate the complex.



The Hillsborough County School District is moving forward with a plan to build affordable housing for its employees, including teachers, bus drivers and custodians.

Hillsborough school board lease agreement

What we know:

School board members approved a 55-year lease agreement with Westbury Commons LTD to develop and manage a district employee housing complex in Brandon. The project will sit on six acres of unused property at McLane Middle School and offer 100 to 150 units for eligible workers, including teachers, bus drivers and custodians.

Deputy Superintendent Chris Farkas estimates that roughly 10,000 district employees will qualify to live in the development. The proposed project will feature amenities like market-rate apartment communities, including a clubhouse and a swimming pool.

Employee housing timeline and operations

What we don't know:

District officials have not yet released an official construction timeline or specified an exact opening date for the complex.

It remains unclear what the specific rent prices will be or how the application process will work for eligible staff members.

Rising cost of living impact

What they're saying:

Board member Nadia Combs said the proposal offers an innovative solution to address local housing costs that prevent many educators from living in the county where they teach.

Board member Patti Rendon emphasized that the district is only providing the land and is not becoming a landlord or entering the real estate business.

The board voted on project velocity

The other side:

Board member Jessica Vaughn cast the sole vote against the proposal.

While Vaughn agreed that district workers need affordable housing options, she expressed concern that the board was moving forward too quickly with the plan.

Long-term workforce retention strategies

What's next:

The school district retains ownership of the underlying property while Westbury Commons handles the building construction and daily management.

Officials will continue working through the planning process to provide another housing option for employees struggling with local living costs.